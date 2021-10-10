Italy vs Belgium live: see where to watch, schedule, guess and lineups – Play

Italy and Belgium were defeated in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League, by Spain and France, respectively, and will have one more commitment for the tournament. Italians and Belgians compete for third place in the competition this Sunday (10), at 10 am (GMT), at Juventus Stadium, in Turin.

follow it live

Survey

Streaming

The duel will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports channel

how do they arrive

Last Wednesday, the Italian national team, current champions of Euro 2020, was eliminated by Spain, 2-0, and ended its streak of 37 games unbeaten. Still, Roberto Mancini’s team hopes in front of the crowd to win a victory.

On the other hand, Belgium fell to France after the defeat by 3-2. Belgium came to open 2-0 in the first half, but Didier Deschamps’ selection dominated the second stage and turned the score to advance to the decision.

The Belgian team has problems for the game, as three important players left the team’s concentration before the match due to physical problems: right-back Thomas Foket and forwards Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Probable Escalations

ITALY

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Bastoni and Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Verratti; Berardi, Chiesa and Kean. Coach: Roberto Mancini

BELGIUM

Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata and Verthonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans and Carrasco; Trossard, Vanaken and Batshuayi. Coach: Roberto Martínez

DATASHEET

ITALY X BELGIUM

Date and time:: 10/10/2021, at 10 am (Brasilia time)

Location: Juventus Stadium, Turin (ITA)

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRV)

Assistants: Uros Stojkovic (SRV) and Milan Mihajlovic (SRV)

Where to watch: TNT Sports