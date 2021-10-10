Itapemirim announces direct flights between Brasília and Recife – AEROFLAP

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos will expand its operations in the Northeast with the launch of the route between Brasília (DF) and Recife (PE). The two capitals will have a direct connection from October 14th, with a daily flight.

Flight 5610 takes off Brasília at 11:05 am, arriving in Recife at 1:35 pm. In the opposite direction, flight 5657 takes off from the capital of Pernambuco at 2:25 pm, with scheduled arrival in the federal capital at 4:55 pm. The operation will be carried out with Airbus A320 aircraft, with the capacity to comfortably transport up to 162 passengers.

With three months of operation, ITA has flights between 13 Brazilian destinations: São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA) and Salvador (BA), Natal (RN), Maceió (AL), Fortaleza (CE), Recife (PE) and Florianópolis (SC).

Recife will be Itapemirim’s fifth destination from Brasília. Taking off from the federal capital, the company already has flights to Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and São Paulo. Leaving Recife, ITA already has flights to Maceió and Rio de Janeiro.

The new daily route between Brasília and Recife is now available for sale on the ITA website (www.voeita.com.br), Call Center (0800 723 2121) and in travel agencies.

In addition to comfort, the company will also offer differentiated services, such as free baggage dispatch for all fare classes and seat assignment at no additional cost. When possible (due to the pandemic), passengers will also have a differentiated in-flight service at their disposal.