Jeff Bezos photos are featured on Twitch page covers

Case related to the invasion at the beginning of the week

after being invaded and have important data stolen and made available on the internet, Twitch still had to handle photos of Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon, the company that owns the live streaming platform. Yesterday (08), for a few hours, the face of the richest man in the world has been on several different game profiles.

Jeff Bezos’ photo stamped the header (channel cover image/profile) of several games, among those found by the streamers are Back 4 Blood, DOTA 2, GTA V, and several others. It’s still unclear whether the act was still some exploitation of the flaw that led to more than 100GB of data stolen earlier this week.

A streamer called “AnEternalEnigma” said that every game page on Twitch had the cover image replaced with the photo of the founder and former CEO of Amazon. “It’s been like this for the last two hours,” the streamer said. The situation has returned to normal and Twitch has not commented on the matter or updated information on the investigation of the initial situation.

Second The Verge report, former employees of the live streaming platform said Twitch values ​​”speed and profit” over the security of its users’ data. A source told the site that during their time at the company (2017-2019), employees were concerned about safety, but management didn’t care that much.



– Continues after advertising –

Another source said Twitch preferred to hush up cases of previous security flaws, such as a security issue in 2017 that was not disclosed, exposing platform vulnerabilities. With this, scammers (scammers) demanded part of the revenue coming from the subscriptions of streamers, and also Twitch accounts connected to compromised Amazon accounts.

The security breach that happened earlier in the week led to break-in and theft. 125GB of data, which was soon made available on Torrent. Twitch acknowledges that it was an internal flaw that opened the breach.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge