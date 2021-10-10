Jim Ryan says he is “frustrated” that PlayStation games can’t reach more players

Facebook

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan said he is frustrated with how the original PlayStation games are “closed” to their current console model audience of tens of millions of gamers.

Speaking at a talk during GI Live: London (via VGC), the PlayStation boss said he aspired to reach hundreds of millions of gamers and compete with the reach of movies and music.

“I hope the PlayStation 5 (and I really believe in it) is Sony’s biggest, best and most loved PlayStation so far. I hope that happens,” Ryan said when asked about his hopes for the future.

“I would also like to see a world where the games we create for PlayStation can be enjoyed by tens of millions of people. Maybe hundreds of millions of people. At the moment, success with the current console model, a great PlayStation success, you’re talking about 10 or 20 million people being able to play this game.”

He continued: “We are talking about games compared to music, we are talking about games compared to movies. Music and movies can be enjoyed by an almost unlimited audience. And I think some of the art that our studios are doing is some of the best entertainment ever made anywhere in the world.”

“And kind of protecting the audience for the wonderful art, the wonderful entertainment that our studios are making…blocking the audience for that by 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people could enjoy these games.”

