João Vicente de Castro detonates brands that censor artists talking about politics: ‘Absurd’

João Vicente de Castro, who always uses his social networks to take a stand on various issues, including political ones, was outraged after discovering that some brands are prohibiting in their contracts the sharing of personal opinion about politics by artists.

On Instagram, the actor made a post defending freedom of expression. “Today I read an article that talked about brands that prevent their partners from taking a political position. This is absurd from all points of view, including commercial, in a world where what you are is one of the greatest assets. This post is just to exalt my partner brands that have never, at any time, restricted my freedom of expression. Thank you very much for your courage, ethics and partnership”, wrote João.

The artist was praised and received the support of his co-workers: “That’s it”, commented also actor Rafael Zulu. “A toast to freedom in all formats”, reacted one follower.

It is worth remembering that João Vicente is clearly against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). He always uses social media to detonate the head of state.

See the publication by João Vicente de Castro:

