Juca: Corinthians has a more interesting team to see than Palmeiras – 10/09/2021

The sequence of poor results by Palmeiras combined with the good performance of rival Corinthians, reduced the distance between the two clubs to just two points, although Alviverde has a game in hand, but the situation opens the possibility of a dispute in the final stretch of the Championship Brazilian on who will finish up front.

on the podcast Ball Posse #167, Juca Kfouri says he considers it quite feasible that Corinthians will pass Palmeiras in the Brasileirão classification, in which he no longer considers Abel Ferreira’s team to be in contention for the title due to recent poor results.

“I think it was Brasileirão that left Palmeiras, it wasn’t Palmeiras that left, Palmeiras didn’t leave anything, they’re trying, but they’re not succeeding, because they don’t get rid of this clumsy way of playing football imposed by Mr. Abel Ferreira on alviverde team, the could team, the powerful alviverde squad”, says Juca.

“In fact, as Corinthians has goals and is building a beautiful team, although they didn’t play against Bahia as well as they played against Bragantino, even though they only drew against Bragantino and beat Bahia, but I think so, Corinthians is indeed able to overtake Palmeiras, it’s obvious that they have football and should have,” he adds.

The journalist points out that today the football presented by the team directed by Sylvinho is more interesting than that of Abel Ferreira, even with a team that at the moment has more decisive players.

“The football that Corinthians is already playing, even though they didn’t play so well against Bahia, because Renato Augusto was not Renato Augusto against Bragantino, Corinthians has a more interesting team to watch than Palmeiras and even eventually with more decisive players than Palmeiras players are or have been, so yes, Palmeiras can pass, I don’t have much doubt about that,” he concludes.

