Kim Kardashian uses married name in promotion of her comedy episode

In publicizing her episode of Saturday Night Live, a comedy program on American television, Kim Kardashian caused surprise by announcing her married name to promote the attraction.

‘Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West and I’ll be introducing SNL [Saturday Night Live] this week with Halsey,” said the 40-year-old reality star.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

According to the British Daily Mail, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 44, would be ‘discreetly counseling’ her before her appearance on SNL this weekend, including tips on how to act and what to wear during the show.

According to the TMZ website, Kardashian intends to continue with the “West” of married to “keep the same last name as her four children”.

Even with the announcement of the end of the marriage between Kim and the rapper, the former couple would be maintaining a “working relationship” after the end of the marital relationship. The pair have four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

SNL expects Kardashian to be a big draw for viewers, especially after the difficult start to season 47.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence