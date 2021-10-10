This week, in the agriculture category, the most read news on the Canal Rural website was about La Niña’s performance in the rainfall regime during spring and summer. The weather forecast highlights that rainfall may increase in some regions.

Check out the top 5 agriculture:

5 – Embraer doubles agricultural aircraft sales in 2021

Embraer’s agricultural aviation division ended the month of September with a total of 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold in the year. This business volume represents a 100% growth in relation to the total registered throughout 2020 and was driven by the demand for agribusiness. read more.

4 – Cotton: heated demand encourages producers and planted area should grow 13% in MT

For the 2021/2022 harvest, the projection is that 1.09 million hectares of cotton will be sown in Mato Grosso, an increase of 13.3% compared to the previous harvest, with an estimated yield of around 300 @ per hectare. Check the producers’ report on the timing of the crops.

3 – Energy crisis in China already impacts input prices for Brazil

China is experiencing an energy crisis after the government restricted the use of coal in order to control pollution in the country and try to meet targets set out in international agreements. With less energy supply, Chinese industries have been reducing the production of some items and Brazilian agribusiness is already feeling the effects of this crisis. Understand.

2 – Bolsonaro signs the decree establishing the CPR Verde

President Jair Bolsonaro signed the decree establishing the Green Rural Product Certificate (CPR). With it, the producer will be able to commercialize the standing or growing forest. See how this new mechanism works.

1 – La Niña will dictate the climate more in summer than in spring

Many people wonder how, even with the projection of a La Niña, the rains remain heavy in the South and the dry weather in the Northeast. Meteorology explains: “In spring, the seasonal conditions end up being stronger than interannual ones, in this case larger scale phenomena such as La Niña. We will feel more the lack of rain in the South and the return to the Northeast during the summer”. See the details.