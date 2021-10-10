Lady Gaga’s team refutes rumors: she loves Brazil and wants to put on a show

It seems that Brazil is not so devastated… The team of Lady Gaga spoke positively about a future show for the superstar around here. This happened after Roberto Medina, creator and creator of Rock in Rio, stated despite his enormous desire to bring her to the event, the star’s team would not have plans, at the moment, to bring her tour to Latin America.

Knowing this, one of the biggest fan sites of Lady Gaga he sought out the singer’s team and received a clarification.

Read what was said:

“Contrary to what the Rock in Rio producer said in a recent interview, Lady Gaga’s team informed us that they never authorized him to speak on her behalf. Lady Gaga loves her Brazilian fans and can’t wait to tour Latin America again.”

Unlike what the producer of Rock in Rio said in a recent interview, Lady Gaga’s team informed us that they were never authorized to speak on her behalf. Lady Gaga loves her Brazilian fans and she can’t wait to tour in Latin America again. — Gaga Now ⚡️ (@ladygaganownet) October 8, 2021

Read more:

So you can’t get over your hopes! Since the cancellation of Lady Gaga’s concert at Rock in Rio in 2017, the feeling is that she owes a show here. It’s true that it’s taking a while, but one day it could happen.

Lady Gaga talks about Amy Winehouse: “it would be her with Tony Bennett”

Lady Gaga believe that Amy Winehouse, if she were alive, would be who would be recording jazz albums with Tony Bennett, instead of her. During an interview to promote the album “Love For Sale”, Gaga spoke of Amy Winehouse.

“I think about her a lot when I’m singing with Tony Bennett. I think it should be her. I think if she were here, it would be her with him, you know?”, he declared in an interview with Zane Lowe at Apple Music.

“I think about her a lot when I sing with Tony I think it would have been her” – Lady Gaga says if Amy Winehouse we’re still alive today she thinks Tony would have passed the torch to her instead #LoveForSale 🎷🎶 pic.twitter.com/zjyADqlGRd — Jake (@istanwgaga) October 3, 2021

Amy Winehouse, it is worth remembering, recorded with Tony Bennett in 2011 for his album “Duets II”. The two shared vocals in the song “Body and Soul”, her father’s favorite. on the same album, Lady Gaga also recorded for the first time with the singer, in “The Lady Is a Tramp”.

See the duet of Amy Winehouse and Tony Bennett: