Lava flow prevents scientists from passing through La Palma – News

The new lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which is still erupting on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, in Spain, is causing “great destruction” and preventing the displacement of scientists in the region, it reported on Saturday (9) the local volcanological institute (Involcan).

On social networks, the organization released today images of the advance of the new lava flow and informed that its teams are having work difficulties due to the lava’s destructive power.

The glue of lava advancing unstoppable on the path of La Vinagrera at 13.00 canaria hour / The lava flow moves unstoppable through the path of La Vinagrera at 13.00 Canarian time pic.twitter.com/z7OEIURa6k — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 9, 2021

The north face of the volcano’s eruption cone collapsed in the early hours of this Saturday morning, which led to the emission of lava flows in various directions.

The volcano has been erupting since September 19 in the municipality of El Paso, the main affected part of the island. Nine days later, the largest lava flow reached the sea.

Furthermore, the so-called lava delta (an event that occurs when a large lava flow enters a body of water) runs the risk of collapsing if it continues its advance to greater depths in the ocean, which would be accompanied by the sudden release of gases, with explosions and waves.

A few days ago, the eruption of the volcano, located in the Cumbre Vieja park, has been in a stable phase, although scientists predict that its activity will continue for a long time.

Seismicity on the island continues to increase in number and intensity, always at a depth of more than 10 kilometers, which means that the possibility of a new eruptive center far from the main cone is, for the time being, very small, in the opinion of specialists.

Cumbre Vieja is one of the most active volcanic complexes in the Canary Islands. It was the site of two of the last three eruptions recorded on the islands: those of the volcanoes San Juan, in 1949, and Teneguía, in 1971.