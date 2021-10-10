Lawyer abandons player who kicked referee. William could be arrested. CBF wants to ask Fifa banishment – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“The athlete of the Sport Club São Paulo team, Mr. Willian Cavalheiro Ribeiro, nº 10, after being warned with a yellow card, at 14 (fourteen) minutes of the second half, for complaining in an insane manner about not marking a foul in favor of his team, he immediately ran towards referee Rodrigo Crivellaro.

“He threw a frontal punch in the face region, causing cuts and bleeding in the nose and mouth, causing him to fall on the lawn.

“In a continuous act, he landed a violent kick in the back of the referee’s head, without any possibility of defense, causing a trace of fracture in the thorny process of C6, leaving him unconscious.”

Even in the coldness of the language of a football summary, one can see the savagery suffered by referee Rodrigo Crivellaro. The aggression took place five days ago, on Monday, in Venâncio Aires, Rio Grande do Sul.

The punch, the transmission missed. But the images of the cowardly and extremely violent kick in the back of the head of the judge, who was lying on the lawn, were registered and spread around the world, on the internet.

Now for the consequences.

First, referee Rodrigo. He suffered a severe trauma to vertebra 6, a bone at the base of his neck. If there was a breakup, he could have been paralyzed or even died.

Rodrigo will make an assessment next Thursday to consider the possibility of surgery, if there is a slippage of vertebrae.

Even because of this, he is already wearing an orthopedic collar. You will have it for at least three months. Rodrigo will not be able to work as a referee, therefore. And you won’t be able to play the role of fitness coach either.

He’s still got his mouth ripped open from the punch. And he feels severe pain in his neck from the kick he received.

He gave several interviews in Porto Alegre.

“I had an MRI, I have a lesion in C6, there in the cervical region, in vertebra 6, a ligament lesion. I will have to wear this collar for 90 days, at home, without working. If by chance there is a slippage of the vertebrae, I will have to undergo surgery.”

“I pray every day that I can recover naturally.”

“In the medical follow-up, I’ve been talking to the traumatologist 24 hours a day, taking anti-inflammatory drugs… Apparently I’ll stay with this collar for a long time all day, so as not to touch the cervical. I feel pain every now and then, whenever I spend a lot of time sitting, lying down or standing,” he told Zero Hora.

There is a serious possibility that the referee will sue the player, not only for the aggression, but for the period he will be unable to work.

The Gaucho Football Federation has pledged to help him financially during his recovery.

Regarding the player, the situation is very complicated.

At first, William will not have the referee’s forgiveness.

“I have no desire to talk to him. I hope he pays for what he did, that he doesn’t play football anymore, a person like that can’t be called an athlete. With all the criminal record he had, it’s impossible for a person like that to play football . You have to pay for everything you’ve done”, vent to Lance!

And “paying for everything you’ve done” means responding in court to the charge of attempted murder, and may face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

William Ribeiro was taken to prison in the early hours of last Tuesday and released the same day.

Pay attention to your aggression history. Revealed by the small Progresso de Pelotas, as a boy he hit a referee. And tried to punch the father of an opposing player. His aggressive behavior sabotaged his career, causing him to have short stints for 14 teams. The biggest one, the International.

He has three police reports against him. Two for bodily injury and one for reaching “de facto paths”. The episodes took place in 2009, 2015 and 2021. This year, William had already beaten a fan of São Paulo, the club he defends, because he was cursing the club’s coach.

William had his contract terminated with São Paulo, for just cause.

Lawyer José Felipe Lucca, who defended the player and said he “never had the intention of killing” the referee, dropped the case.

Which is a bad sign.

The Gaucho Federation will judge the 30-year-old player. The aggression with serious injury to the referee can cost up to 720 days away from football, according to Brazilian sports legislation.

But FIFA can ban William for his attitude.

And there is a movement in the CBF for the banning request to reach FIFA. Even to serve as an example to other players in the country.

Chief of Police Vinícius Lourenço de Assunção, from Venâncio Aires, charged him in the act of attempted murder. If he is convicted, the penalty could reach 20 years in prison.

William has refused to explain what happened.

You know you will have to face serious consequences.

On and off the field…

