Lawyer says Luisa Mell will go to court after unauthorized surgery: ‘Worse than rape’

Luisa Mell is going to sue the doctor who underwent liposuction in her armpits without authorization. According to the activist, she went to a dermatologist to undergo a laser treatment and the doctor took advantage of the fact that she was anesthetized to remove the fat from the area.

“He said: ‘I gave you an armpit liposuction as a gift. You had too much fat, I couldn’t.’ Yes, he performed cosmetic surgery on me without my permission. I felt violated. Besides, I didn’t need to. He loved my body. It left me with scars, deformed my armpits and also burned my neck. I started therapy, I started taking medicine, but even so it’s very difficult to deal with it,” said Luisa at the time.

The case now goes to court. In an interview with the UOL portal, Luisa’s lawyer, Angelo Carbone, said that the act of medical violence was “worse than rape” and that the process will ask for million-dollar compensation.

“Both raped her while she was under anesthesia and continued unauthorized practices and procedures, which accumulated irreversible aesthetic damage. A real crime,” said the lawyer.

According to Carbone, 5 million in indemnity will be requested. The lawyer also said that he will file a second action to investigate whether the activist’s ex-husband had any relation to the case.

“If the husband participated in the entire decision process, he will also need to answer for this in court,” she said.

In late September, Luisa Mell filed an urgent protective measure against her ex-husband Gilberto Zaborowsky. In addition to not being able to get close to the activist, he is also prohibited from having contact with his ex-wife and mother-in-law. The couple announced their separation in July this year.

abuses

This Sunday (10), Luisa Mell made a long outburst about domestic violence on her social networks. She said that during her 10 years of marriage, she had suffered all kinds of psychological and emotional abuse.

“Whenever we read news of abused women, we imagine this with others, never inside our house. Unfortunately, violence against women is a culture. The rapist is placed as the victim, because ‘the woman provoked’, the aggressor as innocent, because ‘the woman deserved to be beaten’. And aggression is also done with words, attitudes and manipulations, and those who are stuck in an abusive relationship do not always realize this. I am one of those women,” she admitted.

She continued: “I often thought about leaving the house, but I kept staying. I wondered if I wasn’t the crazy one, as he always said when I tried to resist the abuse, if all that really happened without being able to see the abusive relationship I was suffering from. inside him. I wondered if I shouldn’t put up with all that for my son. And in the name of my insecurities and because I believed he loved me, I went on for years suffering all kinds of psychological and emotional abuse at home. Many women, like me I had, have difficulties to see themselves as a victim, to see the abusive and violent relationship, to be misunderstood in justice and in our family. The shame of exposing our privacy and being discredited, the lack of having anywhere to go, the fear of what it can happen to the children, it makes us stay.”

Luisa also said that, after creating the courage to denounce the aggressor, she started to receive threats. “Fear remains after revenge, retaliation. Threats remain! And with me, it’s no different. Now that I’ve got the courage to go out, denounce and talk about it, I’m being victimized by a real criminal organization financed by my ex “husband to destroy my reputation. Funding sensational journalists who are for sale, arming people about our intimacy as a couple, are creating all kinds of lies to attack me. Without any scruples and at the most fragile moment of my life,” he said.

The activist ended by saying that she hopes her case will at least help other women. “I’m strong and I’m going to fight, even though I don’t have all his power and money, even though I feel violated by these people, even though I was mutilated unconscious and against my will. May my voice echo and help other women to stand up, a denounce violence. We cannot be alone!”