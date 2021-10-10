Learn all about the match between Santos and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship – Gazeta Esportiva
Santos and Grêmio face off this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. The game is valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship (Photo: Disclosure)
Santos is in the 18th position of the Brazilian, with 25 points. The team has not won a match for 11 games, adding up all competitions, and seeks to move away from the relegation zone (Photo: Divulgação/Santos)
Grêmio is in 19th place, with 23 points won. Tricolor has not won for three games and is fighting to get out of the relegation zone (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio)
Fábio Carille will send the following team to the field: João Paulo; Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão (Photo: Gazeta Press)
For the match, Santos does not have Luiz Felipe and Kaiky, both recovering from thigh problems (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
Felipão should send a team to the field with: Brenno (Chapecó); Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann (Rodrigues) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa, Campaz (Ferreira) and Alisson; Diego Souza (Churín). (Photo: Publicity / Guild)
For the match, Grêmio does not have Borja (injured) and Villasanti (summoned for the Paraguayan national team) (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
The arbitration is in charge of Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ), who will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ). The video referee will be Rodrigo Carvalhães de Miranda (RJ) (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
The game will be broadcast from Premiere. You can follow all the details of the match in the Gazeta Esportiva Real Time (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
