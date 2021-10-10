Learn what happened to Suzane Von Richthofen in prison after taking action in college

A supposed college friend from Suzane Von Richthofen decided to expose everything that is happening at the place and explained how the famous is the behavior among colleagues.

According to her, the teachers themselves presented her as a “celebrity” and people act as if nothing had happened. Suzane herself even acts that way.

“She’s going to college with me. It started yesterday. Her course is in Biomedicine. I was told that she arrived in the classroom and the teacher said: ‘Look who’s here’”, revealed.

“She arrived talking to everyone, all cynical, friendly, and people drooling over her egg, asking for an autograph in the notebook as if she were a celebrity”, shot.

“She even asked for McDonalds and it arrived quickly. The girl is under arrest and has an iPhone 11, better than us”, detonated, in a judgmental tone. The girl was even detonated because of it.

“Did you expect what? That she arrived shooting at everyone? Does it bother you to order a McDonalds and have an iPhone 11?”, questioned an internet user, disgusted with the exhibition.

“This girl wanted Suzane to come in with a knife, making the teacher a hostage?”, reacted someone else. “She has already been judged and is serving her sentence, what do you want her to do?”, questioned one more.

It is worth remembering that Suzane Von Richthofen’s resocialization still bothers a lot of people and there are some internet users afraid of the possibility of the famous becoming a digital influencer.

The reason is the fact that there are several fan clubs in his honor in recent days.

Days ago, Suzane’s story was told in the movies “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, whose movie debut was delayed so many feces that it ended up being transferred to Prime Video.

The police plot starring carla diaz tells two versions of the same story.

In the real case, Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers killed the girl’s parents with blows, but the scripts will be based on the statements contained in the case file.

One of the versions, Suzane’s, says that they were the masterminds of the crime, while the other, defended by the pair, guarantees that it was the blonde who devised the entire death plan.

The Streaming service acquired both versions and made The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents available on September 24th.

The trailer was released in the first half of this year and left netizens excited. They show more details about the story behind the murder of Suzane’s parents, which shocked all of Brazil in October 2002.

Check out: