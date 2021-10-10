Leo Chaves says he wants to be ‘a normal person’ and reveals a crisis with success: ‘I took a break from drinking’

There are those who say that it is possible to live many lives in one. At 45 years old, after experiencing the height of success when he was a partner with his brother Victor and almost “going crazy”, as he says, Leo Chaves is trying to live a new one. Today, he combines his solo career with lectures throughout Brazil talking about his quest to be “a normal person”.

“We reached a rare level of success in country music. It became absurd and getting back to being a normal person is a great challenge. It was something I had to do or I was going to freak out. It was crazy indeed, we hid. kind of, the artistic context, makes you isolate yourself in a cocoon. When the artist is like this, he can’t even look at himself in the mirror and I used to take it out on the drink. I needed to get out of that,” said the singer on André Piunti’s YouTube channel.

Singer Leo Chaves is now experiencing a new phase Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Returning to normal life for Leo Chaves meant getting closer to the family, returning to take and pick up the child at school, for example. In the process, he even took a drastic attitude, such as tearing the clothes he wore at the height of the duo’s success.

“Off stage, I want to go downstairs and be a normal person. That was my turn of the key. I tore my clothes to deconstruct that character and protest against that. Today I’m more free. I don’t want to be this illusion created anymore. My life now it’s another,” stated the artist, who also spoke of the importance of more direct contact with people in this transformation: “The lectures allowed me to get closer to people, to get closer to them. To break this barrier created by the celebrity.”

