Leopoldina threatens to sever relations with Isabel

In this Saturday, October 9th chapter, the relationship between the princesses Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) and Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will be very shaken because of Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes). Dina, who is more rebellious, will not like being threatened by her sister about her secret interest in the boy who is not of noble origin.

Teresa (Letícia Sabatella) had already forbidden the two of them to have any contact, but the heiress is not afraid of breaking orders. However, this can cost your fellowship. Aware of her mother’s dissatisfaction, Isabel will be tempted to tell the empress what she knows, however, Leopoldina will retort the threat and will say that if her forbidden love affair comes to light, she will no longer speak to Isabel. And now?

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER FROM IN THE TIME OF THE EMPEROR

Madame Lambert’s studio is attacked, and Zayla helps her. Pedro rejects Mauá’s request for an agreement with the British. Pilar defends an English man and ends up having an accident. Samuel helps Pilar. Teresa, Celestina and Nino take shelter from the hustle and bustle of the streets at Quinzinho’s casino. Leopoldina threatens to cut off relations with Isabel if her sister tells Teresa about Bernardinho. Tonico guides Nino to approach Celestina. The English retreat.

