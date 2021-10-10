Letícia Almeida explains why she lied about giving Juliano Laham a ride | celebrities



Letícia Almeida and Juliano Laham – Reproduction/Assembly

Letícia Almeida and Juliano LahamReproduction / Editing

Published 10/09/2021 5:48 PM

Rio – Casting colleagues in Record’s ‘Genesis’ Letícia Almeida and Juliano Laham are at the center of such a mess. This is all because, after Letícia announced the separation from her husband, rumors grew that the actress and her colleague are living the romance.

But what happens is that some Instagram gossip pages reported that Letícia had given Juliano a ride and, therefore, had been seen in the actor’s condominium, which he was dating. Promptly, Letícia mocked the information and denied any ride.

A few days later, photos of Letícia were leaked in the condominium and the actress changed her speech. “Whoever follows me around here must have seen my name linked to the episode “Hitchhiking”. I would like to make it clear that there was nothing between me and Juliano, so there was no disrespect, betrayal or anything like that. Juliano claims that his relationship ended before this episode. But regardless, it was a RIDE, just a RIDE for a friend. The question now is, why did I lie? Why did I say the ride didn’t exist? In defense! Yes , I acted rashly and irrationally, AFRAID of ATTACKS! This fear, by the way, completely understandable, see how much I’m being exposed and judged. But I know it will pass! support and affection from you!”, said the actress in a note to the Subcelebrities page.