Life on Mars? Perseverance confirms signs of a river-fed lake – 10/10/2021

The Perseverance rover, which arrived on Mars in February, delivered the first high-resolution photos of the red planet’s soil taken by supercam, which is on NASA’s robot mast, and the results reinforce signs of life at the landing site.

Sent by satellite, they confirmed what had been observed from orbit: signals in the crater Jezero indicate that about 3.6 billion years ago there was an enclosed lake fed by a river.

The study published in the journal Science, the first since Perseverance’s landing, offers numerous details about the history of the crater, which is approximately 35 kilometers in diameter.

Supercam made it possible to identify sediment strata that are “great candidates for finding signs of past life”, explained the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

These strata, coming from a 40-meter-high mound called Kodiak, are “clay or sandy sediments, in which it is easier to preserve organic matter,” explained astrogeologist Nicolas Mangold, one of the authors of the study.

‘Organic matter’

According to Sylvestre Maurice, from the research institute in astrophysics and planetology at the Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, the images indicate organic matter in the depths of the soil and in the sediment deposits of a river delta.

This type of matter is produced by living organisms—a mixture of complex molecules of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and a few oxygen.

“Which confirms astrobiology’s interest in Jezero crater [ciência que estuda a vida no universo]”he explained.

Perseverance also detected the unexpected presence of large stones and rocky blocks, which evidence the existence of strong river currents in the past.

According to the study, the end of the crater’s lacustrine period would be related to greater climate change.

“What kind of climate generated this transition? A desertification or a glaciation? That’s what we’re investigating,” said Mangold.

All these observations, made by the rover at a distance of more than 2 kilometers from the studied geological formations, will now allow the equipment to concentrate on collecting samples, which will have to be brought to Earth by 2030 for examination.

Two other robots, Curiosity and Insight, are currently exploring other points on the surface of Mars.

In September 2022, the Russian-European ExoMars mission is expected to send a robot to Mars designed to drill through the ground of the red planet more than a meter deep, a feat that would be unheard of.