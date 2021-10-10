Live Football: Kazakhstan vs Bosnia; lineups and where to watch today’s game

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, another live football match will take place between Kazakhstan and Bosnia for the World Cup Qualifiers – Europe, the game will take place this morning, from 10:00 am (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Bosnia playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the TNT Stadium, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Kazakhstan and Bosnia) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Kazakhstan x Bosnia.

Datasheet – Kazakhstan x Bosnia

Match Kazakhstan x Bosnia Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/09/2021 at 10:00 am Streaming TNT Stadium Stadium Astana Arena Local Nur-Sultan-Kazakhstan Kazakhstan lineup Logvinenko, Malyi, Marochkin, Vasiliev, Zhukov, Igor Shatsky, Bystrov, Tagybergen, Kuat, Shushenachev and Vorogovskiy. Bosnia lineup Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac, Cimirot, Pjanic, Dzeko, Sehic, Sanicanin, Nalic, Stevanovic, Demirovic and Ahmedhodzic. Modality World Cup Qualifiers – Europe Progress Finished

Only in CenárioMT you can stay up to date with everything that happens in Live Football, activate notifications and receive our exclusive news.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch.

Related