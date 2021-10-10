Live Football: Kazakhstan vs Bosnia; lineups and where to watch today’s game

by


Kazakhstan and Bosnia face off for World Cup Qualifiers – Europe 2021 this Saturday

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, another live football match will take place between Kazakhstan and Bosnia for the World Cup Qualifiers – Europe, the game will take place this morning, from 10:00 am (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Bosnia playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the TNT Stadium, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Kazakhstan and Bosnia) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Kazakhstan x Bosnia.

Datasheet – Kazakhstan x Bosnia

MatchKazakhstan x Bosnia
Scoreboard0x0
Date / Time10/09/2021 at 10:00 am
StreamingTNT Stadium
StadiumAstana Arena
Local Nur-Sultan-Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan lineupLogvinenko, Malyi, Marochkin, Vasiliev, Zhukov, Igor Shatsky, Bystrov, Tagybergen, Kuat, Shushenachev and Vorogovskiy.
Bosnia lineupHadzikadunic, Kolasinac, Cimirot, Pjanic, Dzeko, Sehic, Sanicanin, Nalic, Stevanovic, Demirovic and Ahmedhodzic.
ModalityWorld Cup Qualifiers – Europe
ProgressFinished

Only in CenárioMT you can stay up to date with everything that happens in Live Football, activate notifications and receive our exclusive news.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch.