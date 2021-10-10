Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza, talks about business and innovation

Luiza Trajano, businesswoman and the second richest woman in the country, according to Forbes, is always in the spotlight. In September, the main shareholder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), entered the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021, by the American magazine Time.

In view of all that she has achieved, she maintains her humble and hard-working posture in her daily life and is dedicated to sharing her experience and participating in initiatives for the benefit of Brazilian society.

Participating in the podcast table for four, Luiza said that she likes to support entrepreneurship, encouraging smaller companies, especially those with women in leadership.

“I like working with small and micro-companies, not just being in the spotlight of the big ones”, highlights Luiza Trajano. Check out Luiza Trajano’s participation in Mesa pra Quatro #17, presented by Dan Stulbach, Teco Medina and Caio Mesquita.

Magalu is trending

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), in its history, faced serious financial difficulties and went through a turnaround process, reaching the podium of one of the largest Brazilian e-commerces.

Innovative and disruptive, the businesswoman says that the battle is daily for the business to prosper. “We are with success, money and good placement. I’m at the moment of having left at Time, but we have to continue every day doing a job very well done”, he says.

She sees the strength of the sales teams as one of the main pillars for the company’s development: “Sales are the fuel of anything. If you don’t have a sponsor for a program, you don’t have a program”, he points out.

Luiza Trajano also spoke at Mesa Pra Quatro about changes in corporate policies, now that the best ESG practices (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance – in Portuguese, Environment, Social and Corporate Governance) are increasingly recognized by the financial market. She says that she has received many invitations for lectures on the subject, as now companies no longer have the option of wanting or not to adapt to the parameters – there is no going back.

Another point discussed in the chat is that Luiza Trajano, Magalu defends the importance of the experience in physical stores, despite the advances in the digital platform. She even commented that in 2013, at the National Retail Federation (NRF), a large retail fair in the United States, all that was talked about was the end of physical stores. “At the time, they took the physical store to the hospital and buried it”, he comments. According to her, Magalu continued to strengthen its stores and some time later the decision proved to be more than right: Amazon and Alibaba, who were born digital, decided to adopt the physical medium.

Now, during the pandemic, she says that the family had to sell part of their shares to capitalize the company. Always rigid with cash flow, she says that it was the first time they had working capital and, even after the sale, they continue to hold the largest share of the company.

Luiza Trajano, a political woman

Despite never having joined any party, Luiza describes herself as a politician. Member of the IDV (Institute for Retail Development), she emphasizes that she participated in political movements to strengthen retail and in actions that generate employment. “For me, the most important thing I can do for Brazil is to generate jobs,” she says.

In the field of philanthropy, Luiza has been in the habit of visiting areas in the northeastern hinterland for over 6 years and says she knows the difficult reality that some people live. “I know what it’s like to have no water and no opportunity. I don’t live in a glass dome”, he vents, mentioning that he participates in the NGOs Amigos do Bem and Rendeiras.

In the expansions of her physical stores, she reported having contact with many people who were looking for jobs in order to buy food and how she was able to help poor municipalities gain access to vaccination, through the NGO Unidos pela Vacina.

The businesswoman leads the Women of Brazil group, which is a non-partisan organization that encourages women to work in building a better country. The objective is to promote policies to combat inequalities of gender, race and social status.

Learn more about the history of e-commerce and its founder, Luiza Trajano, at Mesa Pra Quatro #17!