Lula presents himself to dispute 2022, but does not guarantee to climb the stage for impeachment of Bolsonaro | present

For the first time, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, albeit indirectly, that he will be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022. When asked at a press conference why he would not run as a candidate next year, he he replied that God or the direction of the PT, officially commanded by Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). “Who can prohibit me from being a candidate, besides God, is my party. Gleisi and the national directorate will find a guy she is hiding, will release at the last minute and Lulinha will be raffled. I’m keeping an eye on her,” the former president said, smiling. Until then, the PT had always been very careful when dealing with the issue. In the interview itself, earlier, he had said that he would only decide on the matter at the beginning of next year and he always dealt with the candidacy using the conditional: “If I am a candidate (…) If I run for election”.

Despite his zeal in not admitting with all letters that he will run against Bolsonaro, Lula has been carrying out a typical candidate agenda. He has already traveled to the Northeast, where he met with politicians, unions and social movements and, this week, spent the last six days in Brasília. In the federal capital, he met with African diplomats, governors and vice-governors of the nine northeastern states, met with leaders of the MDB and PSD, federal deputies, senators and former parliamentarians from PT, PDT, PSB, PSOL, Solidarity and PCdoB , in addition to participating in activities with left-wing militants and representatives of recyclable material collectors.

Leader in electoral polls and with chances of winning the 2022 contest in the first round, Lula is in a comfortable position, even though recent polls have indicated greater voter interest in alternatives to the Bolsonaro vs. Lula contest. A survey of the Political Atlas in September showed that 28% of voters are eager for a different candidacy. In July, it was 23%. Lula has avoided exposing himself in places where he would not have control over his militancy. He doesn’t want to give space to go through what former governor Ciro Gomes, the PDT’s presidential candidate, suffered on October 2, in an act for the impeachment of Bolsonaro. Gomes was booed by protesters, whom he later called “fascists in red”.

As he has politics running through his veins, Lula cannot calm down, however. He said that he is analyzing the possibility of participating in the next protest against Bolsonaro, scheduled for the 15th. When asked about the issue, he first said that his party has defended, yes, the removal of Bolsonaro and that he was not in any act against the president because he would have responsibility. “I did not want to and I will not contribute to transforming the act into a political act. Because, the moment I get on the truck, the first place in all the public opinion polls will be on the truck and can win the elections in the first round”.

Then he said he didn’t know if he would be at the next protest. “I don’t know if I’ll go on the 15th. I don’t know. It will depend on the circumstances and the moment”. Afterwards, he said that an impediment to his participation would be a trip he will make to Berlin, Brussels, Paris and Madrid, in November, where he will have a series of typical meetings of figures with international projection, such as the PT. It must meet with leaders of the SPD party, winner of the German elections, and meet businessmen and politicians in other countries. “If my trip is after the 18th [de novembro] I will participate in the [ato do] the 15th. If it is before the 18th, I will not participate, but I will leave Gleisi Hoffmann as my main representative to speak on my behalf”.

On the attacks suffered by Ciro Gomes, the former president minimized the aggression suffered by his former minister. “Only those who didn’t get on the stage weren’t booed in this country.” According to him, one cannot “decrease the importance of the act because there was an incident of few people booing Ciro Gomes”. Lula sent messages to the pedetista, saying that Gomes is interfering with the campaign itself. “Ciro just needs to take care of him more. It’s not anyone who hurts Ciro, it’s him. When he likes him, when he realizes that you have to think before you speak, he will realize that everything will get better. It’s not Ciro’s first campaign, it’s the fourth.”

In the interview, the former president said that Bolsonaro is incompetent and that he lies all the time, called him an “airport freak” and a “crazy beauty”, said he has his own “militiamen” and made fun of his comings and goings after the undemocratic acts he promoted on September 7th. “On the 7th of September in the morning, it roars like a lion, and on the 8th of the afternoon it meows like a kitten,” he said in reference to threats against the Supreme Court, which later resulted in a letter of retreat.

Lula also complained that, just over ten years after leaving the presidency, the country would be regressing. “It’s sad to see that everything we’ve achieved is being deconstructed.” In just over an hour and twenty of conversations with about 50 journalists, Lula also signaled that he wants to leave Operation Lava Jato in the past and that, for that, he intends to talk to many people to present a government project for the country, between they, trade unionists, social movements, gender, businessmen and politicians.

In the series of meetings, Lula continues to search for a name to be his or her vice-president in 2022. According to him, the press has already presented 18 names to compose the slate and eight potential finance ministers. He also articulates supports for an eventual second round. A possible ally in this regard is Gilberto Kassab’s PSD, which has already admitted that it should have its own candidate and that it will not be on the same platform as Bolsonaro. An approximation with the PT, however, would still depend on seams in state spheres.

