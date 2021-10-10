Luxembourg v Cruzeiro x Botafogo as a decision: ‘We have to win’

Vanderlei Luxemburgo treats the duel against Botafogo as a decision (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Rocked by two consecutive victories in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, over Brasil-RS and Coritiba, Cruzeiro continues dreaming of accessing elite national football this season.

The mission, almost impossible, requires a series of victories in the final stretch of the Second Division. In front of Botafogo, next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Independencia, Luxemburgo only thinks about the three points.

“Cruzeiro x Botafogo is a classic of two great teams, two great clubs, who are used to the First Division. It has everything to be a great game. We will respect it, but we need the result. We will play one more decision. We have to win. We do not rule out the possibility of looking for something better, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” he analyzed.

Against Botafogo, Cruzeiro will have the opportunity, for the first time, to win three games in a row in this edition of Series B . The Cariocas, on the other hand, are the runners-up in the competition, with 51 points, and depend on the victory to touch Coritiba.

“You have to be happy with the victory (3-0 over leader Coritiba), but already prepare. Recover the players, put on training pajamas, leave them alone, recover, and prepare for the game”, projected Vanderlei Luxembourg.

After the victory in Curitiba, Cruzeiro returned to Belo Horizonte this Saturday. There is still no date announced for the re-presentation at Toca da Raposa II. For Tuesday’s game, Luxemburgo will not have defender Ramon and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral, who took the third yellow card and will serve an automatic suspension.