Malaria marathon – 10/07/2021 – Opinion

With a pandemic that killed 4.8 million people in 23 months, difficult-to-deal diseases such as malaria have fallen into the background of global attention. Not in research, fortunately, which in this case also brings good news related to vaccines.

In 2019, according to the most recent global data available, the infamous fever attacked 229 million people, 94% of them in Africa (where the most serious infection, by Plasmodium falciparum, predominates). It left 409,000 dead, 274,000 (67%) of which children up to 5 years old.

In Brazil there were 141,000 occurrences in 2020, with 24 deaths. Here, P. vivax is more common, causing a more benign condition.

Immunizers effective against Sars-CoV-2 began to be applied within a year, faster than ever before. Vaccines have been sought against malaria for a century, and only now a preparation has received an indication from the World Health Organization (WHO) for wide use, even with an efficiency of only 50% to prevent serious cases.

This is not about diminishing the feat, which promises to save thousands of children. Even though the impact is small in Brazil, it is worth noting that the vaccine became possible because a couple of Brazilian scientists have never surrendered, in more than half a century, to the obstacles imposed by Plasmodium.

In 1967, refugees in the US, Ruth and Victor Nussenzweig made a fundamental discovery about amino acid repetition essential to trigger the production of antibodies against the protozoan. It was from this that the Walter Reed Army Research Institute and the GSK company arrived at the immunizing agent RTS,S.

Protozoa like Plasmodium are much more complex beings than viruses and bacteria, against which vaccines tend to develop more quickly. People infected repeatedly by anopheline mosquitoes have the disease again, because their immune system does not create defenses against the parasite.

Until now, sanitarists had only had nets, insecticides and prophylactic drugs to fight malaria, but the advances made have hit a ceiling and stagnated.

At the current stage of the race against Covid-19, no one knows where the finish line is. On the malaria trail, the marathon gained a little more chance of being completed by 2035, as per the global goal set by the WHO.

