Malu Rodrigues and Bruna Linzmeyer steal the show at a steak house in Aquidauana

Aquidauan cuisine continues to be appreciated by the cast of the soap opera “Pantanal”, whose recordings have taken place largely on the outskirts of the municipality. This time, two “sisters” on the small screen went to enjoy our traditional barbecue between one scene and another.

The Colher de Pau restaurant received yesterday (8) the actresses Malu Rodrigues and Bruna Linzmeyer, and both managers and employees could not fail to register the moment. The duo plays Irma and Madeleine, respectively, in the remake of the soap opera that was successful in the 90s.

In a post on Facebook, the owner of the establishment, Flavio Dantas, stated that he was “honored” for welcoming the artists and took pictures with the two.

Bruna Linzmeyer has been seen frequently by the residents of Aquidauana

The young actress Malu Rodrigues has recorded several scenes in the city as “Irma”

Apparently, the special seasoning coming from the kitchen has pleased the cast of the telenovela, since earlier this week the place also received an illustrious visit from actor Osmar Prado, who takes on the role of “Old Man from Rio” in the new version of the telenovela.

Churrascaria Colher de Pau, the “star restaurant”, is located at Rua Teodoro Rondon, 386, in the Center. And the expectation is that more talents from national teledramaturgy will enjoy the local food, since the premiere of the soap opera is only scheduled for the first half of 2022.