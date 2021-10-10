Maluma reports on the plane crash and reflects: Fragility of life

Maluma reflected on the “fragility of life” a few hours after the crash of a plane that took off a few minutes before his, at an airport in the United States. The Colombian singer, who is touring the country, was performing in Orlando, Florida, when he decided to tell the story.

While performing the song “ADMV”, hit from the album “Papi Juancho”, the artist told the audience about the aircraft, which had suffered the accident a few hours before the performance, and dedicated an excerpt to the victims. On his social networks, he posted a text talking about the “crazy day” and sent a message to his followers.

“What a crazy and beautiful day at the same time. Today I remembered the fragility of life more than once. The material is worthless compared to being alive and breathing. I carry you all in my heart, embrace yours and say how much you love them before it’s too late. I really love you. Everything I’ve built is beautiful, but it’s worthless without having someone to share it with,” wrote the singer.

According to US media, an accident with a small aircraft was reported yesterday in Atlanta, the city where Maluma performed before traveling to Orlando.

The plane, a Cessna 210, crashed shortly after taking off at the airport. De Kalb-Peachtree, around 1:10 pm local time, and caught fire. The four people on board were killed.

The causes of the accident will be investigated by the National Transport Safety Council (NTSB).