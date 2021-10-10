Man kills pharmacist brother because he thinks Covid-19 vaccines would have poison

A resident of Maryland, USA, was accused of killing his own brother, who was a pharmacist, because he believed he worked for the government in a scheme to “poison people” with Covid-19 vaccines. According to court documents, Jeffrey Burnham is also suspected of killing his sister-in-law. The information is from the news portal of “ABC News”.

The bodies of Brian and Kelly Robinette were found with gunshot wounds on Sept. 30. According to investigators, Jeffrey met with his brother to question him about applying vaccines, accusing the victim of hiding something from him.

To get to his brother’s house, the police believe that the suspect has also killed an elderly woman to steal her car. The woman had a deep throat wound.

For crimes against his family, Jeffrey received two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in Howard County. As for the other case, he was charged with first-degree murder and car theft in Allegany County, also in Maryland.

The defendant’s defense said that “he is entitled to a fair trial and due process of law.”

“We are in the process of meeting with our client and reviewing the evidence. We will not have further comments until the process is completed,” the lawyers added in a statement.