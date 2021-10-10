Marcos Mion cries with Jonathan Azevedo’s speech about Romeo, the presenter’s son | cauldron

The emotion rolled loose in Caldeirão this Saturday, 9/10. Marcos Mion cried a lot when he heard the words of endearment from Jonathan Azevedo about your son, Romeo, 16 years old, who has the Autistic Spectrum Disorder. The two were talking about an important achievement of the actor related to the family, when the young man was mentioned in Jonathan’s speech, to the surprise of the presenter. Check out the video!
Jonathan Azevedo talks about the apartment he bought for his parents and moves Marcos Mion
Jonathan told Mion that he was able to buy a house for his mother thanks to the success of Sabiá, a character he played in the soap opera A Força do Querer. He made a reflection that moved the presenter.
“I keep imagining this Brazil, that every 23 minutes a young black man dies, where the trans woman is the most murdered, the black woman is murdered. And this achievement was not mine alone, it was this black woman who chose me, Sildeia dos Santos Azevedo. So when I see your relationship with Romeozao, that’s what I believe. It’s my brother I believe in, my community. There are a lot of good people and we need to elevate the good people so that they believe that, within this mundane war, we are going to win,” said Jonathan.
Marcos Mion thanks Jonathan Azevedo for his affection for his son Romeo — Photo: Globo
Mion didn’t hold back tears and pointed out that his friend always makes him cry, get emotional:
“The love you feel for life, the love you feel for yours and that you share… For example, something you didn’t need, but you insist on acting and telling me always, the love you feel for my son, for Romeo… And every time you make a point of talking about it so truthfully… Because what he (Romeo) needs is recognition, pure love, that sees through, that sees. .. I can’t even speak. This has to be taken to Brazil as an example for everyone,” replied Mion.