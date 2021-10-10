Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff speak out about alleged betrayal that would have ended their relationship

Former couple, Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff vent on social media after rumors of possible betrayal between the two emerge

This Saturday 9th Marilia Mendonça (26) and Murilo Huff (25) used their social networks to vent after rumors of betrayal that supposedly would have ended the relationship between the two.

Denying the accusations, the former couple took the opportunity to ask for more empathy and countered the criticism they received from Internet users on account of fake news.

The singer was the first to speak out about the case. “I woke up to some gossip profiles mentioning me saying I cheated on Marilia. What is not true. The reason for our breakup has NOTHING to do with it. Don’t they understand that these lies harm people’s lives?”, wrote the father of Leo (1).

The country girl appeared soon after. “The invention of the history of these people, who have nothing to do, began… And I had already foreseen it, right? Stop lying about lives… This is still going to end badly. Don’t believe anything you don’t hear from my mouth or from the mouth of the person involved. tired of all this”, she declared.

“From yesterday to here they’ve already got 30 guys and said I’m with them. Now they claim that Murilo betrayed me… Oh go to hell… You guys are too predictable. Respect people and at least stop lying”, shot the artist, in conclusion.

