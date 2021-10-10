Marília Mendonça gets stressed with rumors of betrayal

Marília Mendonça has no patience for the rumors about her breakup with Murilo Huff, and she went to Twitter to vent about the rumors. “Since yesterday, they’ve already got 30 guys and said I’m with them? Now they claim that Murilo is betraying me. Oh, go to the whore*. You are too predictable. Respect people and at least stop lying”.

Murilo also commented on the rumors, and asked people to respect other people’s cycles. “Respect cycles, beginnings and endings. It must be sad for some to read this, but you will never know everything. They will never know how happy we were, they will never know how many times we fight, how many times we resolve. So just respect me and her. You are not aware of what happened to draw conclusions or to judge anyone. Please stop”.

The countrywoman has been single since last month. She and Murilo have a son together, Leo, aged one year and nine months.

since yesterday they’ve already got 30 guys and said I’m with them… now they claim that the murilo betrayed me… oh go to hell… you guys are too predictable. RESPECT PEOPLE and AT LEAST stop lying — EVERYONE BUT YOU ⏳ (@MariliaMReal) October 9, 2021

finally: respect people. Respect cycles, beginnings and endings. For some it might be sad to read this but you will NEVER know everything. You will NEVER know how happy we were, NEVER will know how often we fight, how often we settle. So just respect me and her— Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) October 9, 2021

MARÍLIA MENDONÇA AND MAIARA AND MARAISA ANNOUNCE “PATROAS” PROJECT TOUR

The suffering trio is back. Last Tuesday, October 5th, the duo Maiara and Maraisa and the singer Marília Mendonça returned for a joint project, the series of shows by “Patroas”, with an exclusive advertisement made directly from Arena Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, through a live.

The place, by the way, will be one of the stages for the tour that will feature the three artists, scheduled to start next year. But at the beginning of the press conference there was already a glimpse of what’s to come with them performing the hit “Everybody but you”.

Entitled “Festival das Patroas”, the tour is scheduled to go through Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. It comes as a way of traveling through Brazilian territories, bringing a lot of music and friendship between the trio based on the new album released in 2020. This album, by the way, is a continuation of the CD “Agora É Que São Elas 2” (2018).

