Marina Rodriguez beats Mackenzie Dern and forwards title dispute

In the Brazilian duel in the main event of UFC Vegas 39, Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision of the judges. The result brings the gaúcha closer to a chance to dispute the straw weight belt (52 kg) of the organization.

Marina Rodriguez reached her third straight win in the company, her best mark so far, and should break the barrier of the top 5 in the category. On the other hand, Mackenzie has his streak of four triumphs interrupted.

The fight

The first round was marked by a lot of study. While Marina kept her distance, mostly using her kicks, Mackenzie waited for a moment to shorten and use the grappling fight. Rodriguez took the advantage in the end, by connecting more blows to the opponent, while Dern even tried to take the takedown using pressure on the grid, but was unsuccessful.

If the first robbery was a lot of study, the second was a true monologue by Mackenzie. The jiu-jitsu black belt got a takedown right away and worked out some positions, like armbar. However, the fighter had the resistance of Marina, who defended herself well and survived all the attacks.

The third partial was dominated by Marina. The gaúcha was much more attentive, went back to exploiting the low kicks and kept her compatriot from being able to try for the takedown. Rodriguez also connected more punches and only let Mackenzie get closer in the final seconds, when the jiu-jitsu specialist tried a blitz and pressed on the grate, but didn’t have time to use any of her weapons.

Marina was still dominant in the standing part, unleashing various combinations of blows and was never threatened by Mackenzie. However, with 30 seconds left in the round, Dern took advantage of an opponent’s attack to grab and put down. The jiu-jitsu black belt came to be on top and landed some punches on the ground and pound.

At a disadvantage in the fight, Mackenzie went all out at the beginning of the last round, rehearsing pressure on his rival. But Marina was alert and moved with speed so as not to let Dern get too close to use the grappling fight. After Rodriguez managed to follow his strategy for the entire fight, the gaucha started aggressively in the end, connected with knees, but the final bell sounded.

Check the results:

Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision;

Randy Brown defeated Jared Gooden via unanimous decision;

Matheus Nicolau defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision;

Mariya Agapova submitted Sabina Mazo in 3R;

Chris Gutiérrez defeated Felipe Cabocão by split decision;

Alexander Romanov defeated Jared Vanderaa via TKO in 2R;

Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision;

Lupita Godinez submits Silvana Gomez Juarez in 1R;

Steve Garcia defeated Charlie Ontiveros by TKO in 2R.