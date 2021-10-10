Marlia Mendona vents rumors of betrayal by Murilo Huff – Famous

Marlia Mendona and Murilo Huff (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Saturday afternoon (10/09), the singer



Marlia Mendona



she vented, through social networks, about the rumors that she had been betrayed by her ex-husband



Murilo Huff



. Revolted, the sertaneja denied that this would have happened.

“From yesterday to here they got 30 guys and said I’m with them… Now they claim Murilo cheated on me. Oh, go to hell. You guys are too predictable. Respect people and at least stop lying.”



, shot the artist.

The singer exposed her deep sadness at the assumptions about her personal life.



“Don’t believe anything you don’t hear from me or the mouth of the person involved. Tired of it all.”



, continued.

“I woke up to some gossip profiles mentioning me saying I brought Marlia. Which is not true. The reason we broke up has nothing to do with it. Don’t you understand that these lies are bad for people’s lives?” Marlia Mendona

please note that



marlia



and



Murilo



they ended the relationship for good at the end of last month. About the assumptions, the singer revealed finding it ridiculous to have to be appearing on social networks to disprove this information.



“They take the stereotype of Marlia Mendona, of suffering, and put it in your minds… It’s always the same story. For God’s sake, there are other people involved. There is my son, the father of my son. There was a relationship where there was a relationship. I was very happy. But, guys, there is no soap opera story. Why does it always have to have a tragic ending?”



, she says, which adds:



“That went overboard.”

