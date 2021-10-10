Marriage reality star convicted of kidnapping and assaulting ex-fiancée – Monet

+



Geoffrey Paschel, participant of 90 Days to Marry – Before 90 Days, was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée (Photo: KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT / Disclosure)

Geoffrey Ian Paschel, who became famous for the reality show ’90 Days to Marry – Before 90 Days’, was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée Kristen Wilson.

In a statement released by the magazines people and US Weekly this Friday (8), the US Knox County Attorney’s Office announced that the 44-year-old American was charged with “aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls” for an incident that occurred in June 2019.

“Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and hit her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged,” authorities determined after the trial.

Geoffrey Paschel (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

After these attacks, Paschel took the cell phone of his then partner and prevented her from leaving her house. However, when he fell asleep, Wilson managed to flee to a neighbor’s house and received help. When they arrived at the scene, police saw that the victim had bruises and cuts on her back, arms and lips. A medical examination even ended that she suffered a concussion.

As this is not the first time Paschel has committed a crime – he has been convicted in the past of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell – he is likely to face a 12 to 20-year prison sentence. no possibility of parole. The American court will conclude the case on December 3rd.

With over 215,000 followers on Instagram, Geoffrey Paschel was part of the fourth season of ’90 Days to Marry – Before 90 Days’, which aired in 2020. In the program, which is a spin-off of the hit ’90 Days to Marry’, he became engaged to Varya Malina.

Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel in the fourth season of the reality show 90 Days to Marry – Before 90 Days (Photo: Reproduction)

Due to his legal problems, however, he was barred from participating in the special reunion episode for the participants in June of last year. “I’m not sorry I didn’t participate,” he declared in an Instagram live at the time. “The mentality of staying away from the show because someone said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

He added: “I want my court case to end, and once it does, my life will go on.”

After that, Malina also used the social network to address rumors that her engagement to Paschel was over. “Be patient, please, and stay tuned,” she urged fans. “You’ll know the truth. I don’t like to hide something about my life.”