Married? Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira appear at the notary’s office

Guys, stop everyone!! This Sunday morning, October 10th, was very busy on social media! That’s because a photo of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira in white in a Registry Office!!! That’s right. In the image, the actress still appears holding an orchid, to symbolize the famous Flor de Caña, affectionate nickname given by the singer to the actress!

Did the two really get married? So far, they haven’t spoken, but the fans are in an uproar!

Paolla does not hide that she is happy and in love. The actress and Diogo Nogueira made their relationship public in July this year and, since then, the lovebirds have enchanted the web with a series of declarations and romantic moments they share on social networks.

Completely in love, Diogo composed the song “Flor de Caña” for Paolla. He wrote the lyrics in partnership with Rodrigo Leite and Cauique. In some excerpts, the lyrics say: “A ray of sunlight invaded my house/ An angel without a wing/ Beauty and the beast (…) The most beautiful is her. Samba plot”.

TOGETHER ON SABADÃO

On Saturday, October 9th, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira went to enjoy moments together and the actress shared a click on social networks. In the image, they appear glued together, in swimsuits, on a sunny day.

In the photo caption, the actress limited herself to using an excerpt from the song “Domingo”, by the group Só Pra Contrariar: “Glue your face to mine, lalaiá.”

Diogo Nogueira replied: “I’m clinging like a slime!! I love you pretty lady.”

LOVE JUST GROWS

In a recent participation in the program “Conversa com Bial”, on TV Globo, Diogo and Paolla spoke about the novel. The samba dancer made a beautiful declaration of love.

“I feel blessed. A strong, hardworking, warrior woman, one of the greatest actresses in this country. It brings things together. Everything she does, she does with a lot of competence, a lot of study, a lot of strength, a very strong woman”, said Diogo.

He then compared her to King Midas, a character in Greek mythology. “Makes everything great. Wherever she plays, she turns gold”, said the singer.

the son of João Nogueira he even sang a part of “Flor de Caña”, a song he created for his girlfriend. Paolla also commented to Bial about the “frisson” that the relationship caused in fans.

“I think it’s unusual. We’re both very reserved. Suddenly there’s something new, two people who don’t show up very often show up and that’s it. And there was one person who said something. They are two individually dear people, so when they put it together, it made a good combo. Really, people are in need of color, they are becoming more sensitive to things that would be more banal or natural”, he declared.

