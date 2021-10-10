Matheus Nicolau beats Elliott at UFC Vegas 39 and keeps positive series

Matheus Nicolau’s new ticket at Ultimate continues flawlessly. After returning to the organization in March of this year, the Brazilian scored his second straight victory, beating Tim Elliott, today, by unanimous decision of the judges, at UFC Vegas 39, in the United States.

The bout started at an electrifying pace, with the two fighters going for frank “swapping.” In this situation, Elliott got the better of him and hit a cross, knocking Nicolau down. After this advantage, the American continued to provoke the Brazilian and rehearsed some more plastic blows. In the final part of the round, Tim took down his opponent, but he didn’t hold the position for long.

The pace of the second half followed the same, but this time the Brazilian got the better of it. Although Elliott kept up the pressure and always walked forward with his provocative style, Matheus didn’t fall for his opponent’s game, moving very well and connecting more powerful blows to the American’s body.

With the duel tied with one round each, the two went to decide in the third round. Matheus immediately started throwing a streak of punches on the American, who responded immediately to pressure, taking the Brazilian to the grid. However, with two minutes to go, Nicolau had a good takedown and was on top of Elliott. The duel even got back on its feet in the last seconds, but without anything expressive.

With this result, Matheus Nicolau now has two triumphs at Ulrimate. Tim Elliott has his two-fight win streak at flyweight interrupted.

Check the results so far:

Matheus Nicolau defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision;

Mariya Agapova submitted Sabina Mazo in 3R;

Chris Gutiérrez defeated Felipe Cabocão by split decision;

Alexander Romanov defeated Jared Vanderaa via TKO in 2R;

Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision;

Lupita Godinez submits Silvana Gomez Juarez in 1R;

Steve Garcia defeated Charlie Ontiveros by TKO in 2R.