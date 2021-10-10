MC Gui cries and is comforted by Aline

This morning, MC Gui was crying in the animal area and was comforted by Aline Mineiro.

The person advised: “Friend, crying is good to vent, but man, be strong, it’s difficult for everyone, you know. There are days that are even more difficult”.

The ex-panicat said that being close to the animals is good: “That’s why I come here with the animals, I stay here alone for a long time. There are days when I spend a couple of hours here”. The funkeiro continued crying without saying anything.

“Sometimes it seems that we are more disappointed with the attitudes of others than with what’s going on here. It’s f***”, opined Aline.

The girl insisted that Gui feel better: “Don’t be like that, friend. You have to put that smile on your face, your joy, that you look so beautiful. What’s making you sadder? Longing or a mixture of everything ?”.

The artist finally replied, “No, it’s not even missing.” Aline asked: “It’s the conviviality, right? I know, difficult”. Bill said: “I’m crying so I don’t explode.”

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Says He's Jealous of Bil - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party

The Farm 2021: Tati at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

Total of 11681 wishes

