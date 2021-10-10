MC Gui cries and is comforted by Aline

This morning, MC Gui was crying in the animal area and was comforted by Aline Mineiro.

The person advised: “Friend, crying is good to vent, but man, be strong, it’s difficult for everyone, you know. There are days that are even more difficult”.

The ex-panicat said that being close to the animals is good: “That’s why I come here with the animals, I stay here alone for a long time. There are days when I spend a couple of hours here”. The funkeiro continued crying without saying anything.

“Sometimes it seems that we are more disappointed with the attitudes of others than with what’s going on here. It’s f***”, opined Aline.

The girl insisted that Gui feel better: “Don’t be like that, friend. You have to put that smile on your face, your joy, that you look so beautiful. What’s making you sadder? Longing or a mixture of everything ?”.

The artist finally replied, “No, it’s not even missing.” Aline asked: “It’s the conviviality, right? I know, difficult”. Bill said: “I’m crying so I don’t explode.”