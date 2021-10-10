Mc Mirella attacked on show by f: ‘I can’t do it, I can’t hold back’ – Famous

by

reproduce
Mc Mirella (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Friday night (10/08),


MC Mirella

was attacked by a fan watching her performance. As soon as she left the stage, the singer left the venue with the help of a security guard, who couldn’t stop the young woman from throwing a drink at the artist.

After what happened, the

Mirella


resorted to

Twitter

to show a video of the episode. The images show the moment that the young woman throws a drink at the singer.

“Wanted to show up, let me help her”

, wrote the funkeira.

After the repercussion, she still regretted what had happened:

“I saw the mine made me drink on purpose. Do not give people, I do not know how to hold these things. It ruined my hair, p*p, I made a really expensive brush that I hate. I treat everyone well, what’s that for?”

.

please note that


Mirella

confirmed to have already stayed with

Neymar Jr.

, star of the Paris Saint Germain. The revelation was made during an interview on the podcast

PodDarPrado

, from ex-Holiday with ex

Gabi Prado

, on Youtube. ”

Since Neymar already said, it was a secret, he spoke first than me, so now I can speak. Yes, we were already yes”

, she fired, surprising

Gab

with the information.

“I’m the one who never caught Neymar? What’s going on?”

, joked the digital influencer.

“Neymar catcher, right? Take it! You can go on the f. I think you’ll enjoy it.”

, advised the artist. During the chat, the singer revealed that the singer

Latin

already tried to be with her.

“Some time ago, Latino was a dream for girls to consume, wasn’t it, wasn’t it?

“, asked the


Mirella

.

Then the

MC

started talking about partners in the funk world.

“If I’m talking about direct, I think they were all, […] even more so when I became single. I went to the microphone tram”

, he joked. And he assumed that he already stayed with the MCs

Minor MR

,

Hariel

,

Peter

,

Don Juan

,

lan

and

Kevinho

.