Mc Mirella attacked on show by f: ‘I can’t do it, I can’t hold back’ – Famous

Last Friday night (10/08),
MC Mirella
was attacked by a fan watching her performance. As soon as she left the stage, the singer left the venue with the help of a security guard, who couldn’t stop the young woman from throwing a drink at the artist.
After what happened, the
Mirella
resorted to
Twitter
to show a video of the episode. The images show the moment that the young woman throws a drink at the singer.
“Wanted to show up, let me help her”
, wrote the funkeira.
After the repercussion, she still regretted what had happened:
“I saw the mine made me drink on purpose. Do not give people, I do not know how to hold these things. It ruined my hair, p*p, I made a really expensive brush that I hate. I treat everyone well, what’s that for?”
.
please note that
Mirella
confirmed to have already stayed with
Neymar Jr.
, star of the Paris Saint Germain. The revelation was made during an interview on the podcast
PodDarPrado
, from ex-Holiday with ex
Gabi Prado
, on Youtube. ”
Since Neymar already said, it was a secret, he spoke first than me, so now I can speak. Yes, we were already yes”
, she fired, surprising
Gab
with the information.
“I’m the one who never caught Neymar? What’s going on?”
, joked the digital influencer.
“Neymar catcher, right? Take it! You can go on the f. I think you’ll enjoy it.”
, advised the artist. During the chat, the singer revealed that the singer
Latin
already tried to be with her.
“Some time ago, Latino was a dream for girls to consume, wasn’t it, wasn’t it?
“, asked the
Mirella
.
Then the
MC
started talking about partners in the funk world.
“If I’m talking about direct, I think they were all, […] even more so when I became single. I went to the microphone tram”
, he joked. And he assumed that he already stayed with the MCs
Minor MR
,
Hariel
,
Peter
,
Don Juan
,
lan
and
Kevinho
.