Mc Mirella attacked on show by f: ‘I can’t do it, I can’t hold back’ – Famous

Mc Mirella (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Friday night (10/08),



MC Mirella



was attacked by a fan watching her performance. As soon as she left the stage, the singer left the venue with the help of a security guard, who couldn’t stop the young woman from throwing a drink at the artist.

After what happened, the



Mirella



resorted to



Twitter



to show a video of the episode. The images show the moment that the young woman throws a drink at the singer.



“Wanted to show up, let me help her”



, wrote the funkeira.

After the repercussion, she still regretted what had happened:



“I saw the mine made me drink on purpose. Do not give people, I do not know how to hold these things. It ruined my hair, p*p, I made a really expensive brush that I hate. I treat everyone well, what’s that for?”



.

please note that



Mirella



confirmed to have already stayed with



Neymar Jr.



, star of the Paris Saint Germain. The revelation was made during an interview on the podcast



PodDarPrado



, from ex-Holiday with ex



Gabi Prado



, on Youtube. ”



Since Neymar already said, it was a secret, he spoke first than me, so now I can speak. Yes, we were already yes”



, she fired, surprising



Gab



with the information.

“I’m the one who never caught Neymar? What’s going on?”



, joked the digital influencer.



“Neymar catcher, right? Take it! You can go on the f. I think you’ll enjoy it.”



, advised the artist. During the chat, the singer revealed that the singer



Latin



already tried to be with her.



“Some time ago, Latino was a dream for girls to consume, wasn’t it, wasn’t it?



“, asked the



Mirella



.

Then the



MC



started talking about partners in the funk world.



“If I’m talking about direct, I think they were all, […] even more so when I became single. I went to the microphone tram”



, he joked. And he assumed that he already stayed with the MCs



Minor MR



,



Hariel



,



Peter



,



Don Juan



,



lan



and



Kevinho



.