MC Mirella is attacked during the show, exposes the scene and gets angry with the case: “After I go upstairs, I’m crazy”; watch!

MC Mirella went through a very unpleasant situation at dawn this Saturday (9). While leaving a show, the singer was attacked by a woman, who threw her a glass of drink. The artist exposed the episode on social networks and even made an angry outburst about the case.

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when Mirella left the stage and walked out through the audience, escorted by security. Until a woman held out her glass and hurled her drink towards the funkeira. The MC soon became aware of the attack and was outraged, but didn’t react and moved on. “I treat everyone well, for this”, she wrote on Twitter, before publicizing the scene. “She wanted to show up, let me help her”, shared. Watch:

Wanted to show up, let me help her pic.twitter.com/mQ4rV9nfUs — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 9, 2021

I treat everyone well, for this — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 9, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Mirella gave more details of what happened on her Instagram, and didn’t hide how much it had pissed her off. “After I go upstairs, I’m crazy. Then Mirella is this, that. I swear, if it wasn’t for the bouncer… I was shocked! I even took a while to understand what happened”, started the singer in a series of videos. “A mean girl – mean because I didn’t do anything to her. I was going to go out and go to the dressing room to take a picture, finishing the dance, she chipped drink on me”, continued.

The MC explained that she had her hair done for another performance this weekend, but that everything would have gone downhill from there. “The girl splashed all over my hair! I paid 400 reais to make a brush today, because my hair is huge, right?! Then I said: ‘I’m going to make a brush so my hair can be cleaned in Belém and I can get there with it beautiful, right?’. Mano and the girl do this to me?! What hate!”, complained Dynho Alves’ wife.

Continues after Advertising

The ex-peoa of “A Fazenda” said that her team has the habit of recording the exits from the stage, until they ended up catching what happened at the party. “We filmed because we always film and ended up catching the girl doing the mean thing in the film”, she said. Mirella still concluded her outburst without understanding why the person would be there: “Total lack of respect! What do you come to the show for if you don’t like the artist? I don’t know what goes on in the person’s head. I don’t know if it’s a drink, I don’t know what happens. Lack of concept”.

Watch the full video below: