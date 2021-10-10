McDonald’s in China launches token amid the country’s ban on cryptocurrencies

McDonald’s in China decided to launch a token to share with fans amid the ban on cryptocurrencies in the Asian country.

The announcement of the Fast Food chain founded in 1955 in the United States shows that the company is entering the cryptocurrency technology with its NFT collection. These digital artworks are created on blockchains and are collectibles that can be highly valued due to their unique market value.

NFTs have already attracted the attention of companies around the world, with McDonald’s biggest competitor being the Burger King launched her collection with singer Anitta as a poster girl recently.

McDonald’s China launches NFT token for customers and employees, understand campaign

China has banned the relationship of the local population with the cryptocurrency and blockchain market, especially in recent weeks, when new regulations were imposed on this market.

However, McDonald’s in China ended up announcing the release of the NFT token collection last Friday (8), surprising the cryptocurrency community with the announcement in an unfriendly atmosphere.

According to the site showing McDonald’s NFTs, the information is that to receive exclusive digital items, a supportive cryptocurrency wallet must be created. The blockchain network chosen for this release is Conflux, which allows tokens to be stored in wallets similar to MetaMask.

This launch marks the 31st anniversary of McDonald’s in China and the opening of a new headquarters in the Asian country.

“Today [8], McDonald’s China launched its first NFT creative work “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube” to commemorate its 31st anniversary of entering the mainland China market and the official opening of its new headquarters building on the west bank of Shanghai.”

The “Big Mac Cube” is a work in three dimensions that will present concepts from the brand and its new office in China, with 188 creative works being presented. This work will be shared with employees and customers, who will earn the rewards in codes present on the snack packages.

These items will be limited to a few customers and company employees, but promises to be another McDonald’s move with the cryptocurrency market. In El Salvador, for example, the company already accepts Bitcoin payments.

McDonald’s CEO said the brand is young and trendy and NFTs reflect that

McDonald’s China CEO Zhang Jiayin declared that this is a young, modern company that has always paid attention to fashion trends and cutting-edge technology. He was happy to be the first restaurant chain in the country to launch its NFTs.