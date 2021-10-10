McDonald’s must pay food stamps and respect minimum wages

Due to the provisions of collective agreements and the lack of specific challenges, the 6th Panel of the Superior Labor Court upheld the conviction of the network of fast food McDonald’s to the payment of food tickets to its employees, in addition to the guarantee of salary according to the floor.

Instead of food stamps, the company distributed snacks to employees

In a lawsuit filed by a union, the Regional Labor Court of the 17th Region (ES) imposed the sentences on the restaurant chain. As for the food ticket, the company claimed that it already distributed snacks to workers, but the court’s understanding was that this could not be included in the concept of food defined by a collective norm.

On appeal, McDonald’s argued that the fact that they were sandwiches did not mean that the food provided would not be nutritious or healthy. At the TST, however, Minister Kátia Magalhães Arruda pointed out that a new conclusion on the subject “would require analysis of the facts of the evidence contained in the records”.

The company also asked that there be compensation for the payment of the meal ticket, as its value would be double that spent on snacks provided to employees. Previously, this hypothesis had been ruled out, as the parties would not be creditors and debtors of each other.

This time, the reporter considered that McDonald’s would not have contested the “ground on which the appealed decision dismissed its interlocutory appeal”.

The same reasoning was adopted to rule out another challenge. The company claimed that it could proportionally pay the workers’ conventional minimum wage, based on a variable working day. The TRT-17 had already considered that there was no permission for variable working hours and, therefore, the salary floor should be respected, regardless of working hours shorter than those provided for in the collective agreement.

122300-60.2008.5.17.009