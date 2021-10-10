McLaren swaps engine parts and makes Ricciardo start last in Turkey

Daniel Ricciardo is coming off a win and fourth place in the last two races (Photo: McLaren)

BOTTAS HERDA POLE AND VERSTAPPEN SAI IN 2°: THE CLASSIFICATION OF F1 IN TURKEY

Daniel Ricciardo, and not Carlos Sainz, will be the pilot who will close the starting grid of the Turkish GP soon, from 9:00 am (GMT-3), with live transmission from the Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro. McLaren decided to swap components of the Mercedes power unit that pushes the Australian’s car after a poor rating last Saturday.

Ricciardo was the first among those eliminated in Q1 at Istanbul Park. The owner of car #3, winner of the Italian GP in September, would start in 15th due to the punishment imposed on Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, also for exchanging all the engine components.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Daniel Ricciardo will start at the end of the grid soon in Istanbul (Photo: McLaren)

But McLaren saw in the position obtained by Ricciardo on the grid an opportunity to change parts of the car’s power unit and offer greater peace of mind for the final stretch of the season. Woking’s team decided to install new internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H.

Interestingly, on Saturday, Sainz revealed that one of the reasons he qualified, even though he knew he would start last, was to try to eliminate one of rival McLaren’s cars, with whom Ferrari is fighting directly for the top-3 of the Constructors’ World Championship.

“The plan has always been the same. Do Q1 to eliminate someone from Q2. We eliminated Ricciardo, who is our direct competitor in the fight for third place at the Constructors’ World Championship, and we managed to keep him behind,” said the Spaniard shortly after qualifying.

Sainz ranked one place ahead of Ricciardo on Saturday. In this way, it is Daniel who closes the grid.

The start of the Turkish GP is soon at 9am (GMT-3). O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME. An hour before, GP TV, the channel of BIG PRIZE on YouTube, opens the transmission of the pre-race Briefing, with all the latest information before the start of the race in Istanbul Park.