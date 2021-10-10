Meet the 83-year-old Frenchman who has visited every country in the world | Look how nice it is

Frenchman Andre Brugiroux says he has visited 251 countries, including unrecognized states. See the VIDEO above.

The adventurer left France at the age of 17 to work in Scotland. Traveled through Europe and then to Canada.

From 1967 to 1973, he traveled 400,000 kilometers hitchhiking in cars, boats and planes, spending no more than a dollar a day.

The trip came to a temporary end when he became ill and this forced him to return to France.

“Everywhere, man has a heart and feelings. We all know joy and pain. My luck in traveling is that I was able to prove it, that’s true,” says Brugiroux.

“My conclusion is that Earth is just one country and we are all citizens of the same country. It’s very important to understand that,” he continues.

After that, he continued traveling every year until 2019, when he stopped due to age.

Brugiroux wrote several books, produced a documentary using the images he recorded during the trip, and gave dozens of lectures about his adventures.

He also advocates that people travel with the intention of getting to know the people, the places.

“I think that to travel well there is only one recipe and it is not in the tourist guides: You need to love people. You need to understand that the trip depends on the traveler”, he explains.