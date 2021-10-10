Mega-Sena, contest 2,417: no one gets the six dozens and the prize goes to R$6.5 million | lotteries

Nobody got the six dozen of the 2,417 Mega-Sena contest.The draw was held this Saturday night (9) in São Paulo. The prize accumulated.

See the dozens drawn: 03 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 27 – 46.

The corner had 131 winning bets; each will receive R$ 15,067.60. The court had 7,708 winning bets; each will take R$365.82.

The next contest (2,418) will be drawn on Wednesday (13). The prize is estimated at R$6.5 million.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.