Messi highlights individualities, but emphasizes PSG’s need for collective evolution

Lionel Messi was the great reinforcement of Paris Saint-Germain for this season. Signed after leaving Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian ace has the responsibility of leading the French club to the first Champions League title, a dream that has been sought after for years.

However, in an interview with ‘France Football’, the star preached caution about the hype around the cast, noting that it still takes time for the team to reach the summit and achieve the main goals.

We have great individuals, but we still have to get to know each other better and form a team. It needs to be a team inside and out. Helping each other, running for each other. That’s how we’re going to win trophies. People think that a team with big names is enough, but it isn’t. It takes the involvement of each one, a team where we attack and defend together. That’s what makes me understand that we are a step behind in relation to others.”

Messi also highlighted PSG’s dream of lifting the Champions League for the first time in its history, noting that the team is able to win the trophy this season.

“It’s an exciting challenge and, as I said, I want to win more titles at the end of my career. I hope we can achieve great things. This is our common goal. The Champions League is everyone’s dream here. a few years ago and recently approached him. I think this group of players have the weapons to win this title,” said the Argentine, who also spoke about the relationship with Mbappé and the possible departure of the Frenchman to Real Madrid.

“Honestly, he had just arrived, I still didn’t know him well enough to go talk to him about it and give him my opinion. Like everyone else, I waited to see what would happen. But in the end, he stayed with us. and for me it’s a great joy. As a player he’s easy to deal with. Also, Kylian speaks Spanish perfectly, so we also have a good relationship off the field. It makes things easier. too soon to draw any conclusions.”

PSG returns to the field only on October 15 to face Angers, at 4 pm, for Ligue 1.