Ministry of Health withdraws from the SUS committee agenda a report that contradicts Bolsonaro on ‘covid kit’

BRASILIA – The Ministry of Health withdrew from the agenda of the meeting of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), this Thursday, a report that recommends not using the “covid kit”, consisting of drugs with no efficacy in the combating the disease, in patients who are on an outpatient basis, that is, not hospitalized. The document prepared by technicians contradicts President Jair Bolsonaro, who insists on the defense of drugs that have been proven to be ineffective for the treatment of Covid-19. The entry of the report on the meeting’s agenda irritated members of the Planalto Palace, and the discomfort reached the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. As a result, the matter was removed from the committee’s agenda.

When sought, the Ministry confirmed the removal of the document from the collegiate’s agenda. The folder, however, informed that the exclusion was an initiative of the coordination of the group of experts, which is preparing the guidelines for the outpatient treatment of patients with Covid-19, given the “publication of new scientific evidence of the drugs under analysis.” “The document will be improved and will be guided as soon as it is finalized”, communicated the folder.

As GLOBO showed, the tendency was for the committee’s plenary to approve the document prepared by the technical team and which would support the collegiate’s decision. Although linked to the ministry, the forum is formed by representatives of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasem), Federal Council of Medicine, National Health Council, National Supplementary Health Agency ( ANS) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in addition to seven representatives of the ministry.

Upon learning that the report was on the meeting’s agenda, Planalto, according to the report, would have determined that minister Marcelo Queiroga would prevent the text from being considered at this time. The political assessment, according to reports from people who followed the discussion on Wednesday afternoon, is that the document would be evidence produced by the government itself against the president on the eve of senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) presenting the CPI report of the Covid of the Senate. The case was revealed by “CBN” and confirmed by GLOBO.

There was also concern about the negative impact of the opinion against the ”covid kit” just two weeks after Bolsonaro defended early treatment, whose ineffectiveness is proven, at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). The speech of the head of the Brazilian Executive, who was vaccinated against the disease, was criticized internationally.

The report, obtained by GLOBO, does not mention the use of the Covid kit as a preventive or for severe cases of the disease. A document from the Ministry of Health published in May 2020 released the use of chloroquine for all stages of Covid. Conitec had already contraindicated these drugs against Covid-19 for hospitalized patients in an opinion released in May this year.





There is also the suggestion of not administering ivermectin, budesonide, colchicine and nitazoxanide in patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, due to lack of scientific evidence. As for convalescent plasma, that is, from recovered people, the group maintains that it is still important to carry out research in high-risk groups, such as immunosuppressed and transplanted.

According to the opinion, the use of chloroquine should be maintained only for patients with rheumatologic diseases or malaria, for which the drug is indicated. The exceptions for azithromycin are if there is bacterial infection and for anticoagulants, in prophylactic, intermediate or therapeutic doses or clinical studies.

“Azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine have shown no clinical benefit and therefore should not be used in the outpatient treatment of patients suspected or diagnosed with covid-19,” the report says.