Modern keeps vaccine out of reach of poor countries

New York Times report shows that the vaccine Modern Against the covid has been offered almost exclusively to the rich countries.

According to data from Airfinity, the company that makes the tracking the manufacture and trade of vaccines around the world, about a million doses of Moderna’s vaccine were sent to countries that the World Bank classifies as poor.

In comparison, 8.4 million of doses of to do and about 25 millions of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose immunizations were distributed to low-income countries.

Of the few income countries average that signed contracts with Moderna, most have not received even a dose of the immunizing agent. In addition, at least three countries had to pay more than the United States or the European Union for the vaccine produced by the American laboratory.

THE Thailand and the Colombia, for example, spent more for doses than the US.

already the Tunisia he couldn’t even get in touch with Moderna to close the contract.

The NYT report also shows that, unlike the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, a Modern has been dedicated solely to the sale of its Covid vaccines. According to the newspaper, the company’s future depends on the success of the immunizing agent.

A recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that, in the long term, the vaccine for Modern is more effective than the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson against Covid.