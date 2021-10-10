MP-SP opens investigation on the Federal Council of Medicine

The Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo opened a civil inquiry to investigate the conduct of the Federal Council of Medicine in the face of the so-called “early treatment” against covid-19 – the use of drugs without proven efficacy against the disease. President Jair Bolsonaro is an advocate of the practice. In justifying the investigations, prosecutor Ana Leticia Absy noted that there are “indications of a possibly irregular performance” by the agency.

The council is also a target of Covid’s CPI – the president, Mauro Luiz de Britto Ribeiro, is now being investigated by the collegiate. The justification is that the agency was silent on the accusations against the operator Prevent Senior and, according to the CPI, of supporting the “denial”.

In an interview with Estadão, Ribeiro stated that international scientific studies adopted as a parameter by the World Health Organization (WHO) are not enough for the council to condemn the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in the early treatment of Sars-CoV2 infection (more information on this page ).







Packaging with chloroquine REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

In April 2020, an opinion from the CFM, for which Ribeiro was rapporteur, released the use of substances, at the discretion of each doctor, in the fight against the pandemic. At that point, Bolsonaro had just fired Luiz Henrique Mandetta from the Ministry of Health for resisting the prescription of drugs without proven efficacy.

Ribeiro still defends the council’s decision, despite the fact that, in March of this year, the World Health Organization concluded that hydroxychloroquine is contraindicated in the treatment of covid, with the risk of adverse side effects. WHO issued “strong recommendation” against substance use.

According to the president of the CFM, the “observational experience” of the doctor who attends the pandemic patients in hospitals and health posts must also be taken into account in the decision to prescribe chloroquine or not. “It’s different for a doctor who stays in the air conditioning reading a study and who has never seen a patient in his life,” he said.

According to Ribeiro, 25% to 30% of Brazilian doctors are in favor of the use of substances. “We can’t just take scientific papers and make decisions based on that. We have to take everything into account.” Therefore, he said, the CFM advocates medical autonomy in the decision of treatment. “We don’t advocate treatment,” he said, adding that all the council’s decisions are guided by science and not policy.

As announced last Wednesday by Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Ribeiro became an investigated “for his support for denial, for the way he supported the prescription of ineffective medicines – and defended them publicly – and by omission in the face of evidently criminal facts”.

Ribeiro said he regrets having passed to the condition of being investigated without ever having been heard by the CPI, although he offered to speak. According to him, Brazil is going through a complicated moment because of the politicization of the pandemic. “We cannot question anything that we are considered to be deniers, as earth planners, that is wrong, we have to discuss things,” said Ribeiro. “We are facing an unknown disease, there can be no prohibited subject.”

‘Political bias’.

For the Associação Brasileira de Medicina, Ribeiro’s “political bias” in relation to Bolsonaro conveys the idea “that the CFM is in favor of the president, which is not true”.

The Brazilian Society of Infectology stated that the CFM “should defend the scientific evidence a little more emphatically.”

The inquiry opened by the MPF of São Paulo is derived from a procedure that has been in progress since last year at the prosecutor’s office. It was filed based on a representation presented to the Attorney’s Office by the physician Bruno Caramelli, represented by the lawyer Cecília Mello. The representation questioned the fact that the CFM did not take a stand against “early treatment”. The ordinance converting the procedure into an investigation was published last Tuesday.

“For the complete elucidation of the facts under investigation, there is still a need to practice some steps, so that the deed on screen must be converted into a Public Civil Inquiry”, records the opening of the investigation.

As of the conclusion of this issue, the board said it had received “no official communication” about the inquiry. “If activated, it will offer all pertinent information,” said the agency, in a statement.