Multivaccination campaign for children under 15 continues in health units – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/08/2021 15:41.

D-day of mobilization next Saturday (16).

Photo: Disclosure / Secom

wake up city

The Multivaccination Campaign started last Friday (1st), and runs until the 21st in Feira de Santana, with the application of vaccines against hepatitis, measles, whooping cough, meningitis, yellow fever, diphtheria and tetanus for children under 15 (14 years 11 months and 29 days). Immunization can be done at municipal health units from Monday to Friday.

To be vaccinated it is necessary to present an identity document, SUS card and vaccination booklet – the absence of these documents does not prevent vaccination. It is worth noting that children and adolescents must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Keeping children’s and adolescents’ vaccination books up to date is a responsibility of the parents or guardians. As a strategy to promote access to vaccination for those who cannot take children during the week, the Municipal Health Department will hold the D-day of mobilization on the next 16th. There will be 103 health units operating on Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm, both in urban and rural areas.

This action aims to provide access to vaccines, update the vaccination status, increase vaccine coverage, reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“This contributes to the control, elimination and eradication of these diseases”, highlights the director of the Própria Network Management Department, Joana Queiroz.

The Ministry of Health (MS) highlights the need to vaccinate as many children and adolescents as possible, adopting all the widely publicized protective measures against Covid-19, to reduce the risk of contagion of the disease among workers at the health and population.

The information is from Secom Feira de Santana.