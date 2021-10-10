Multivaccination campaign in DF is below target and worries specialists

posted on 10/09/2021 06:00



There are 18 immunization agents available in the public network that work against over 20 diseases, such as measles, mumps, chicken pox, meningitis, among others – (credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The National Multivaccination Campaign started on October 1st, in the Federal District, with the objective of updating the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents up to 15 years old. Immunization is free and fights several diseases such as measles, HPV, chickenpox and meningitis. Most of these immunizations should be applied in childhood and are part of the basic vaccination schedule recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In all, the Health Department offers 18 vaccines to the population, which prevent more than 20 diseases. However, despite the importance and supply of doses throughout the year in basic health units (UBS), coverage is low in the capital. According to the folder, there was a drop in demand for the main immunizations available by the Unified Health System (SUS) last year. Although vaccination rates have increased in the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, compared to 2019, the percentage is low.

The manager of the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (GEVITHA/SVS), from the Health Department, Renata Brandão, reinforces the importance of keeping the booklet updated. “In order to avoid vaccine-preventable diseases, which are the ones we can prevent with vaccines, we need to keep the vaccination up to date. If we have these resources at our disposal, we need to take advantage of them”, he highlights.

Vaccination targets against some diseases were not met in the DF, such as against rotavirus, which is 90%, but 78.2% of the target audience was immunized. Before the campaign, the only vaccine that reached the goal was BCG, which prevents tuberculosis and is available in maternity hospitals in regional hospitals and in the Casa de Parto. “With the pandemic, many people stopped getting vaccinated, which caused a drop in the number of adherence. And now is the time to update the vaccination card”, warns Renata Brandão.

Ana Carolina Ribeiro, 23 years old, took her son Uriel Benjamin Ribeiro, one year and four months old, to take four vaccines that were late. The baby received the viral tetravalent, triple bacterial (DTP), oral polio vaccine (VOP), and chickenpox vaccine. “The pandemic made it very difficult. Then, I saw that they were publicizing the campaign and I took the opportunity to update the ones that are late. He took them all at once, one in each part of the body”, said the boy’s mother.

The manager of the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases guarantees that it is okay to take more than one vaccine at a time, however each case must be evaluated separately. “What you can’t do is miss the opportunity”, emphasizes Renata Brandão.

Although some diseases, such as measles and polio, have been eradicated, they have not been eliminated. And the low adherence to vaccination may facilitate the disease’s reappearance in Brazil. “For many people, these diseases are no longer remembered, but they still circulate. An example is measles that was eradicated and returned because of lack of vaccination. In the case of polio, it is active in some countries, such as Afghanistan, which is facing a situation where people are fleeing to countries, and that is a risk that the disease will return.”

To be vaccinated, all you need to do is take your vaccination booklet and an identity document with a photo to the nearest immunization point. In all, the Federal District has 111 places of vaccination, which can be consulted on the website of the Department of Health. The campaign to update the vaccination booklet runs until the 29th of October.

Influenza

Little Olívia Costa de Souza, 4, was taken by her mother Cecília Costa Medeiro, 29, to take the three vaccines that were missing from her vaccination card. Upon arriving at the clinic, he soon realized that he would need to “get an injection”’. Through tears, she asked to leave it for tomorrow, but after a conversation with her mother, she understood that it was for her own good. “It only hurts a little bit, like a little ant. It’s not to get hurt, and if I’m brave, I’ll get a surprise”, she said, excited. With her vaccination card updated and immunized, Olivia was entitled to an ice cream on her way home for not crying.

To encourage her daughter, Cecilia was vaccinated against Influenza. “During the pandemic, we ended up focusing too much on the new coronavirus and forgetting about the other diseases, which can also be serious. When I arrived, I found out that I could also take this one and I took the opportunity to show her that it doesn’t hurt so much, and it’s for our good”, she explained.

DF VACCINE COVERAGE OF THE MAIN IMMUNIZANTS

2019

BCG: 98.3

Rotavirus: 86.8

Meningo C: 90.8

Polio: 88.7

Pneumo-10V: 88.5

Penta: 90.0

Triple Viral: 90.1

Hepatitis A: 98.3

Yellow Fever: 89.9

Hepatitis B: 90.7

2020

BCG: 69.8

Rotavirus: 69.8

Meningo C: 70.0

Polio: 67.3

Pneumo-10V: 72.2

Penta: 76.9

Triple Viral: 63.7

Hepatitis A: 69.8

Yellow Fever: 62.9

Hepatitis B: 77.7

2021

BCG: 95.7

Rotavirus: 78.2

Meningo C: 80.8

Polio: 78.2

Pneumo-10V: 81.4

Penta: 78.3

Triple Viral: 78.2

Hepatitis A: 88.3

Yellow Fever: 79.9

Hepatitis B: 78.7