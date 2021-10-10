Murilo Huff shows her baby and talks about the breakup with Marília Mendonça

Singer Murilo Huff vented about the breakup with singer Marília Mendonça, with whom he has a child

The singer Murilo Huff enchanted by showing her son with the singer Marília Mendonça, the baby Leo, one year and ten months old. He showed the little one resting in the hammock along with his paternal grandmother, the singer’s mother named Zaida Huff. When showing the beautiful record, the singer said: “On the nets with grandma”.

Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça announced the end of their relationship a few days ago. They dated for about four years in total and had already broken up last year, but got back together shortly thereafter.

Now, Murilo unburdened himself about the end of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. “How far is the irresponsibility of some ‘journalists’, if they can be called that? I woke up with some gossip profiles mentioning me saying I cheated on Marília. What is not true. The reason for our breakup has NOTHING to do with it. Don’t they understand that these lies harm people’s lives? I’ve always been very discreet about my personal life and I’m stoned all the time for that, simply because they confuse this discretion with ‘didn’t care’ or ‘I didn’t like her’…it’s even sad to have to come here to explain it,” he said. the singer.

Murilo Huff then he continued his outburst and concluded: “To those who say that I never liked her, learn one thing: stop summarizing your life in what you see on your cell phone screen. It’s not because we didn’t show all the thousands of happy times we’ve had together that we weren’t happy. We simply choose to be discreet in our personal life. Finally, respect people. Respect cycles, beginnings and endings. For some it must be sad to read this, but you will never know everything. They will never know how happy we were, they will never know how many times we fight, how many times we resolve. So just respect me and her. You are not aware of what happened to draw conclusions or to judge anyone. Please stop!”.

