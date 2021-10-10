Nathalia Dill comments on the termination of contract with TV Globo – Famous

Nathalia Dill (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Saturday afternoon (10/09),



Nathalia Dill



spoke after being dismissed from the



TV Globo



after 15 years of contract. Contradicting information that she would be devastated by the situation, the actress was enthusiastic about the station’s decision:



“Excited and full of energy for the new”



, he vented through social networks.

“I’ve been wanting to share with you for a few months, these more than four million people who follow me and form this entire community and network of affection and support, a very important novelty”



, started.

Nathalia



continued commenting on his trajectory and stating that his contract with the broadcaster runs until the end of this year:



“Reflecting a lot on the paths of my career, which started in theater and expanded to television and film, I concluded that now is the ideal time to explore new paths, experiences and projects. The long contract format I had with the company TV Globo ends at the end of 2021. From then on, we will start a partnership under another dynamic, for certain work.”



Dill



reflected and thanked for all the roles developed and partnerships made:



“It was almost 15 years of intense work and I feel honored for having helped to tell so many stories and give life to so many incredible characters. The partnerships built along this trajectory within this house will continue to be alive and pulsating.”



“I was lucky to work with living legends, to learn from all the teams and directors I worked with. I take this opportunity to thank here the fans of my work who have always been by my side on this journey, supporting and honoring my career and my projects.” Nathalia Dill

At the end of the statement, the artist admitted that she is excited for new projects:



“And so, I follow new projects, very excited and full of energy for the new, for the future, for new horizons and discoveries.”

